USM women’s volleyball opens season with win

The Jenny Hazelwood volleyball era at the University of Southern Mississippi started off well...
The Jenny Hazelwood volleyball era at the University of Southern Mississippi started off well with a three-set sweep of UTSA Friday.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) - The Jenney Hazelwood era opened Friday afternoon with the new University of Southern Mississippi volleyball coach logging her first win as the USM program recorded its 600th.

USM swept a former Conference USA rival, University of Texas-San Antonio, in consecutive sets to open the University of Alabama’s tournament at Foster Auditorium.

The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Roadrunners, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16

“We’ve been training all spring long with the majority of this group and the new girls who have joined us since,” Hazelwood said. “It was nice to see us put it all together and just a great opening match for us.”

“To come out and see our players execute a number of things that we’ve been working on was really positive. Seeing that progress of where we were to where we are now, and this is only match one, is really exciting.”

USM sophomore Mia Wesley led both teams with 16 kills She also had nine digs and a career-high five service aces.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Chunky River floods properties on Highway 80.
Chunky River swells, causes flooding

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Mississippi experienced record rainfall, with some areas getting 14 inches of rain within a...
MEMA releases first preliminary damage report for August flood
The trial for the woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs has been postponed.
Trial date postponed for woman accused in Carl the Rooster’s death
A Mobile County woman was able to save a 10-month-old boy from his crib but a 4-year-old and a...
Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire
An inmate was captured within hours of breaking out of a central Mississippi prison Thursday.
Inmate captured after brief escape from Mississippi prison