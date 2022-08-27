6th Annual Summerfest

By Chase Franks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The 6th annual Summerfest is currently going on down on the city hall lawn. After the past couple of days of rain and flooding, this event gives you a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a day of good music, good food, and good times here in downtown Meridian. The event has music by Daniel Houze & the band, an antique car display, and has face painting, pony rides, vendors, and more.

We talked with one vendor about what events like this mean for the community.

“that’s exactly what it is, it is bringing the community together with events like this and letting people know what meridian all is about and what we have to offer here in downtown meridian.”

There is still plenty of time to head down to the city hall lawn and catch the end of Summerfest, but if for some reason you cannot make it down there, there is also a glow run fundraiser being held tonight at Bonita lakes.

