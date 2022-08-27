Game of the Week: Knights weather the storm in win over Cougars

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Newton County Cougars 42-10 to win their opener of the season.

The day did not start how both teams wanted as it was pouring rain at the Kingdom. Multiple lightning delays resulted in a late kickoff, but the West Lauderdale and Newton County fans were louder than ever by leading chants to keep the spirit up.

Eventually, both teams got on the field and the game ball was delivered via helicopter!

In the first quarter on the Knights opening drive, Jackson Parker looked for his wide receiver but Tylan McNichols was able to intercept the ball and give the Cougars great field position. West Lauderdale was able to hang on and held Newton County to a field goal.

West Lauderdale would make quick adjustments and took the game over as they win their season opener at home and are 1-0 to start the season.

The Knights will be on the road for their next game as they take on Neshoba Central and the Cougars will look to bounce back against Raleigh in their first home game of the season.

