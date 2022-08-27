Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency ahead of Flooding

A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on Foxboro Drive in northeast Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Torrential rains and flash flooding prompted rescue operations, closures and evacuations in the central part of the state.(Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released a statement through his administration today ahead of expected Pearl River flooding on Monday.

The release states that the Pearl River is expected to crest at 36 feet on Monday.

“My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and actively working to respond as quickly as possible to ongoing developments with the flooding,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Recognizing the critical nature of this situation, and in consideration of the health and safety of local residents, I have proclaimed a State of Emergency in the areas that have been affected by or may be affected by the severe thunderstorms and flooding.”

The press release adds that the state’s response efforts are already underway. MEMA has deployed 126,000 sandbags in preparation for this flooding. Mississippians can get more information on how to get sandbags by contacting their county or city.

Additionally, search and rescue teams are on standby and are prepared to respond at the request of local emergency managers.  

MEMA also has drones in the air to assess water levels along the Pearl River. This will ensure that the state consistently has the most accurate and up-to-date information on the flood areas and water movement.

