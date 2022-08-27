Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency ahead of Flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves released a statement through his administration today ahead of expected Pearl River flooding on Monday.

The release states that the Pearl River is expected to crest at 36 feet on Monday.

“My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and actively working to respond as quickly as possible to ongoing developments with the flooding,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Recognizing the critical nature of this situation, and in consideration of the health and safety of local residents, I have proclaimed a State of Emergency in the areas that have been affected by or may be affected by the severe thunderstorms and flooding.”

The press release adds that the state’s response efforts are already underway. MEMA has deployed 126,000 sandbags in preparation for this flooding. Mississippians can get more information on how to get sandbags by contacting their county or city.

Additionally, search and rescue teams are on standby and are prepared to respond at the request of local emergency managers.

MEMA also has drones in the air to assess water levels along the Pearl River. This will ensure that the state consistently has the most accurate and up-to-date information on the flood areas and water movement.

