More of a scattered threat for flooding this weekend.

By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a very rainy week and flooding has been a big concern for our area and the threat of that hasn’t disappeared yet. Stay showers and thunderstorms over the weekend can lead to local flooding events and with the already saturated ground, the threat of flash flooding remains. Some of us won’t see rain this weekend as it will be very scattered but if you want to be safe rather than sorry, I would grab the umbrella anyway.

Temperatures will stay steady as it will remain hot and muggy across our area, so temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s are to be expected this weekend. Make sure you dress light because feel like temperatures will be a little higher, but the rain will help keep us cooler.

Tracking the Tropics: We’re watching two areas in the tropics: One in the Caribbean and another in the Tropical Atlantic. Both have a low chance to develop over the next 5 days, but some forecast models are hinting at the development of both by next week. This is just something to watch for now and nothing to hang our hats on. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

