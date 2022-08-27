Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation

BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days.

Parents of the Lamar County School District have been reaching out via social media and email, voicing their concerns for their children’s safety.

“I’m concerned why there is not a cop at the school during school times,” said a parent with two kids at Baxterville who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s scary! Other schools have cops on campus. Baxterville needs a cop too, full time.”

Many parents also said the lack of a school resource officer (SRO) is a let down for the community.

“With the amount of issues that are occurring on almost a weekly basis, I feel as though the school has let down the parents and the students by not supplying protection for the kids and teachers,” said another parent, who emailed the station.

Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton said he assures parents that the district is looking to address the issue.

“Since the day we’ve lost the (SRO) that was there, we’ve been actively seeking a replacement,” said Hampton. “It’s a process when you’re hiring someone that you’re putting on campus with anyone but especially someone in that capacity of a resource officer. It’s a process that we make sure we go through every detail so that we know who we’re putting on campus with our kids.”

Changes may be coming sooner rather than later, however, as Hampton also said that the district is in the final stages of finding a new SRO.

No definitive timetable has been established for hiring the SRO.

