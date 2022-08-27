Preparations already underway for 5th annual Columbia Christmas

The stage for the annual "Experience a Columbia Christmas" celebration has already been...
The stage for the annual "Experience a Columbia Christmas" celebration has already been constructed.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is four months away, but in Columbia, it’s already looking like the holiday season.

Work is already underway on the 5th annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” celebration.

It’s a multi-week series of holiday events and activities downtown hosted by Experience Columbia and the City of Columbia.

A large stage has already been constructed, and work is taking place at two other downtown buildings.

In the coming weeks, canopies and lights will be set up and two ice rinks will be built.

“We’re starting just a little bit earlier,” said Jacob Harrison, director of business development for Experience Columbia. “We’ve got a few more things planned, so we figured we’d go ahead and jump start everything and get going.

“We’ve got all of the stage set up, and then we’ll start soon on ice rinks and canopies, and the actual lights and things will start coming together really soon.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Winter Wonderland.”

Activities begin on Nov. 19 and run through New Year’s Eve.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium (Photo credit: Isaviah Lewis)
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 26, 2022
Tons of crushed stone was hauled to the site and 100 feet of heavy-duty pipe was trucked in...
MDOT: Progress made on repairing Hwy. 489
Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii.
Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii

Latest News

Businesses begin to re-open and let customers inside on first day of "safer-at-home" order
Peavey Electronics reportedly lays off multiple employees
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
"The Park" closing in Meridian
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's announces closing of additional stores
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's locations closing in Meridian, Philadelphia