Saints close out preseason with a victory over the Chargers, 27-10

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints finished their preseason out with a high note by disposing of the Chargers, 27-10.

Jameis Winston received his first work of the preseason and didn’t disappoint. Winston went a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 59 yards. The drive ended with a Mark Ingram 11-yard TD run.

On that same drive, Alvin Kamara rushed twice for 19 yards.

Ingram finished the night with two touchdown runs on 34 yards rushing.

In a backup role, Andy Dalton also produced a strong game going 5-of-5 passing for 73 yards.

The Saints open their regular season at Atlanta on Sept. 11.

