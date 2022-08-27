Tailgate Game: Clarkdale shuts out Ethel in season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kicking off the Bubba Brannan era the Bulldogs wanted to come out and make a statement.

First year head coach, Bubba Brannan, took over the Clarkdale program in February. Since then it’s been game changing.

We are one hour out from starting week one of Football Friday. @CdaleBulldogs are warming up as they take on Ethel in their season opener. First year head coach, Bubba Brannan, is ready to test his team. We’ll have highlights tonight at 10pm on Football Friday! @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/X2Fv5xEAK2 — syd (@sydney_wicker) August 26, 2022

Ethel would start the game by kicking off the ball to Clarkdale. They would on side kick it but a penalty would force the Tigers to re-kick. On the second attempt Ethel is able to recover the ball near the 50 yard line. But Clarkdale’s defense would come out on top from the very beginning.

It would not take long for the Bulldogs to take over on offense. Senior quarterback Cal Culpepper would drive the ball in for the QB keeper and the Bulldogs would go up 7-0 quickly.

Defense would continue to fight for Clarkdale. They would sack Ethel multiple times and would also for the Tigers to having more than 10 penalties in the first half.

Culpepper and the Bulldogs get back on offense and Culpepper will hand the ball off to junior Ladonya Adams who will find the whole and run straight through. A 90+ yard run to the endzone. Clarkdale would then lead 14-0.

With less than four minutes remaining in the second half, Clarkdale would find themselves right outside of the endzone. Culpepper sneaks the ball in for another Bulldogs touchdown.

Clarkdale shuts out Ethel 35-0 in their season opener. The Bulldogs head to Stringer next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

