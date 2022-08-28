Flood threat is still prominent for the start of your week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The threat of flooding seems to be coming to an end in our area, but some parts of the state can see that threat extend into Tuesday. Stray showers and thunderstorms are to be expected across our area at the start of our week but most of us will get a nice break from all this rain once we get to Wednesday. The back half of the week looks like rain will return on Friday and a frontal boundary could move into our area for the weekend and cool us down a little.

Make sure you have your rain gear ready throughout this week.

Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 80s and lower 90s this whole week so make sure you are finding ways to beat the heat. That chance for showers which are very isolated will help cool off the area that it does rain in. we will cool off to the mid to lower the 80s starting next weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: Things are starting to heat up in the Atlantic as we are currently watching four possible areas of development. The Central Subtropical Atlantic has the lowest development chances at 10% but the Caribbean and the system in the Eastern Atlantic both have a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. The main system we are watching for development right now is in the Central Tropical Atlantic as it has a 70% of development over the next 5 days. We will continue monitoring all these systems and keep you up to date as more information comes in.

