Frontline Responders: Jung Tai

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time for another edition of our Frontline Responders and this week we are spotlighting Jung Tai.

Jung Tai was recently named the Meridian, Mississippi Children’s Museum’s Volunteer of the Quarter.

Tai not only serves her community locally but she also serves her country by being an active member in the military.

Jung Tai is currently in the U.S. Navy stationed here in the Queen City so public service comes natural for her.

“I feel like if you are able to help people, you are very blessed and sometimes in life I feel like we need that pull from somebody to help us move forward in life. Or simply you have a bad day, and someone say, ‘come on let’s do this together’. It’s just being positive and being supportive to your, in the Navy we say fellowship mate, or just helping out your people like your friends, family, and community,” said Tai.

Tai says she really enjoys volunteering and doing her part to make the community a better place.

“The Mississippi Children’s Museum is where you can play, learn, serve and make people smile. We all have a kid inside. There are a lot of fun activities here for all ages, children, teens, adults. I’ve seen grandparents having as much fun as their grandchildren, if not more,” said Tai.

Barbara Zeller, the Executive Director at the museum said she has been a great help as a volunteer whether its cleaning up exhibits or interacting with the kids.

“We chose Jung as our Volunteer of the Quarter because she was with us more than any other volunteer. She spent a lot of time here but also just that she is such a bright person and a joyful person. She really embodies our vision here at the museum to inspire Mississippi’s children to discover and achieve their potential,” said Zeller.

Tai also volunteers at several other non-profits in Meridian including the Max Museum and the Stronger Together Foundation as well as being the volunteer coordinator at the Naval Air Station Meridian Clinic.

