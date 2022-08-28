Glow So We Can Go

By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Yesterday Hundreds of people glowed in the dark for a good cause tonight. Northcrest Baptist Church hosted its 3rd “Glow So We Can Go” race tonight at Bonita Lake Park, as a fundraiser for church planting efforts in the Dominican Republic. The nighttime race is unique because participants wear glow-in-the-dark clothes, bracelets, and paint, so they glow as they run. About 200 participants took part in tonight’s 5k run, 2-mile walk, and 1-mile fun run for kids. The money raised will help build a permanent building for a church Northcrest partners within the city of Sabaneta. Director Jay Nelson stated “the people there and the believers that we have in the Dominican Republic need a place that they can call home that will be their forever home. Right now, they’re in a space that’s rented and we really need to get them into a place that they can call their own for generations.” Nelson and his family were missionaries in the Dominican for seven years before recently moving back to Meridian, but they still work closely with the mission they began there.

