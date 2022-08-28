Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday

One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who...
One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who shop at the store.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt.

The sale started yesterday, and many gun store owners felt the surge in shoppers more than usual. One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who shop at the store.

“We actually had about $4600 in sales yesterday, which is our highest sale, marginal sale we had since we opened back in April 2022,” said Chris Powell, co-owner of C&M Tactical Shop.

Shoppers have until midnight Saturday to take advantage of the holiday. A full list of items eligible for tax savings can be found here: https://bit.ly/3ALsKoU

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium (Photo credit: Isaviah Lewis)
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 26, 2022
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Clarkdale junior Ladonya Adams breaks through the pocket to run more than 90 yards for his...
Tailgate Game: Clarkdale shuts out Ethel in season opener
The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Newton County Cougars 42-10 to win their opener of the...
Game of the Week: Knights weather the storm in win over Cougars

Latest News

Businesses begin to re-open and let customers inside on first day of "safer-at-home" order
Peavey Electronics reportedly lays off multiple employees
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
"The Park" closing in Meridian
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's announces closing of additional stores
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's locations closing in Meridian, Philadelphia