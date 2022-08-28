Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday.

Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”

O’Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls before the Nov. 8 general elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium (Photo credit: Isaviah Lewis)
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 26, 2022
The Meridian Wildcats run out in their first game of the 2022 season against Laurel.
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Clarkdale junior Ladonya Adams breaks through the pocket to run more than 90 yards for his...
Tailgate Game: Clarkdale shuts out Ethel in season opener

Latest News

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Yesterday Hundreds of people glowed in the dark for a good cause tonight. Northcrest Baptist...
Glow So We Can Go
Shawnte Hardin was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Former pastor sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison after cremated remains found inside his church
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's...
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks