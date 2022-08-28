Local adult baseball team plays charity ballgame

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local adult baseball team hosted a charity ballgame to raise money for a non-profit geared towards helping kids.

The Meridian Benchwarmers took on the Mississippi Rojos in the Homeruns for Hope charity baseball game.

Justin Pritchett, the pitcher and manager of the Benchwarmers, said it’s important to help out people in your own community.

“It’s one of those things, where children are our future, right and there are some kids out there that don’t’ have what we have. So, take for example, a two-parent household, or a mom, or a dad. Well, all of a sudden all that’s gone. What does that kids have left? Hope Village is what they have left so anything we can do to better supply them, better fund them, it helps the children,” said Pritchett.

The team was able to get people to donate through sponsorships.

“What we did was, we reached out to people, it can be individuals, it can be businesses. Everything is up for grabs. The first strikeout, the first at bat, a player. For example, somebody can donate 50 dollars and they’ve got me for the whole game. Coming up to bat, number 22 Justin Pritchett this at bat is sponsored by whoever it might be,” said Pritchett.

The game was a partnership between Benchwarmers and Hope Village for Children to raise funds for the non-profit so they can continue to provide therapeutic services for children in foster care.

“So, the Benchwarmers reached out to us, and we were thrilled. Anytime anybody n the community reaches out to Hope Village and wants to do something kind of us through fundraiser, we jump on it. We are ready. We are so appreciative and grateful. We have a great giving community in Meridian and every dime and penny counts,” said Kathy Parrish, the Community Coordinator with Hope Village for Children.

The Benchwarmers won the game 15 to 5. The team has raised a total of $1,200 in just sponsorships so far but are currently still taking donations.

If you would like to get more information about team sponsorships, contact Justin Pritchett via email at justinp-22@live.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.