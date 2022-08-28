More than $40K raised for burn victims at recent fundraiser

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - More than $40,000 was raised at the latest fundraiser for the six burn victims from Madison County.

Friends of the victims held a cookout, auction and “field run” for hunting dogs, with prizes going to the 20 highest-scoring pups.

“We had a tremendous turnout and the dogs ran good,” said event coordinator Matthew Lovelace. “We’ve been overwhelmed with the donations.

“One of the main reasons we started is out of the six, we’re really good friends and they run dogs with three of the guys. That’s why we hit this up, but we included everybody.”

This is the second fundraiser in Perry County held for the burn victims, following last weekend’s event.

