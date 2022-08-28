Northeast Jackson residents react to Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Pearl River continues to rise and spill spilling over into neighborhoods, volunteers and city leaders are stepping up to lend a helping hand to residents whose homes are expected to be impacted.

“I just say I can only do the best I can. I can’t hold none of it back. The only thing I can do is prepare and let the lord do the rest,” Jackson resident Luretha Clark stated.

Clark is one of dozens of Jackson residents preparing to evacuate.

Floodwaters are already creeping into her Northeast Jackson neighborhood.

The flood water on Westbrook and Old Canton roads, along with the entire soccer fields are nearly covered with water.

As the water continues to rise, Clark is loading up on sandbags to lay outside her home.

“I was told when I first moved over here that I didn’t need no flood insurance and I was asking about so they said I really didn’t need any. So now like I said, I need to at least try to be prepared,” Clark said.

“What we are trying to do is be proactive,” David L. Archie, The Hinds County District 2 Supervisor stated. “We got with local businesses and owners like Marcus Wallace and friends that have these dump trucks that were providing sand that was donated to help the residents of this district and ward.”

Volunteers, along with city and county leaders, are all pitching in to make sure everyone has the resources they need ahead of the potential flood. Several dump trucks were outgoing from street to street hauling sand to any residents looking to protect their homes from flooding.

“Just wanted to take some stress off the citizens,” Marcus Wallace stated. “I mean, the citizens over here have gone through so much and you know a lot of them are stressed, trying to furniture out their homes and trying to keep water from coming in. And we just wanted to go that extra step to get sand out here in the neighborhoods, so these people want to have to drive so far to get it.”

Clark says she’s hoping things won’t become as bad as in 2020.

“Those are material things. If I have to move on I’ll move on and get to higher ground, and if I can come back, I will be back.”

Governor Tate Reeves urges everyone who may be affected by this flood event, to take all safety measures now while you still have time.

