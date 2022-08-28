Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks

The Meridian Wildcats opened the season against number ninth ranked Laurel Saturday night.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats opened the season against number ninth ranked Laurel Saturday night.

Late in the first quarter the Wildcats pull a double end around and find Quinndarrius Jones open in the endzone to score first and lead quick.

The second quarter trouble would come for the Cats.

Senior quarterback Mark Smith would throw an interception to the Golden Tornadoes, Cameron Malone who would break a tackle and run 23 yards to score Laurel’s first touchdown of the night. They would go for two and go up 8-7.

Meridian would answer back though with the o-line parts for Howard Atterberry to run 38 yards to put the Wildcats up 14-8.

Laurel’s Caden Arrington would run two 20+ yard touchdown runs in less than 3 minutes to bring the Golden Tornadoes up 20-14 at the half.

The Wildcats would start third quarter throwing another interception that turned into a pick-six for Laurel.

Meridian would have five turnovers in the game.

At the end of the third quarter Caden Arrington got this fourth rushing touchdown to lead Laurel 47-14.

Meridian would get one final touchdown in with less than 7 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Meridian loses their season opener 47-27.

