City of Meridian Arrest Report August 29, 2022
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|GENO L JONES
|1990
|2217 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANTONIO A GATLING
|1975
|3709 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOE E EVANS III
|1981
|8293 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:02 AM on August 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 South. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:17 AM on August 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:01 AM on August 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:22 PM on August 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 24thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
