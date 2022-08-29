City of Meridian Arrest Report August 29, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:02 AM on August 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 South. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:17 AM on August 28, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:01 AM on August 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:22 PM on August 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 24thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.