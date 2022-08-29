Funeral services for Danny Michael Roberts, 67, of Gilbertown will be held Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Harlon Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Danny passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, on Hwy. 17 in a fatal car accident near the Needham Road. He was born January 8, 1955, in Butler, Alabama.

Danny proudly served his country in the U. S. Marines for 23 years and was a Vietnam and Desert Storm Veteran. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was also very involved in the Choctaw County Museum. Danny loved his family dearly, especially his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Wayne Roberts (Debbie), Rhonda Turner (Danny Ray), Russell Roberts (Carol), and Tresea Mozingo (Shawn); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L.J. Roberts and Helen Marie Casey Roberts; and his nieces, Heather Turner and Ashley Roberts.

Pallbearers: Jacob Roberts, Josh Roberts, William Hutcherson, Jonathon Roberts, Anthony Roberts, and Marlon Lucas. Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Turner, Wayne Roberts, Russell Roberts, and Rick Flowers.

