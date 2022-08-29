Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home

On Katrina's 17th anniversary, we remember the survival story of eight local dolphins who were found swimming together in the Gulf after the storm.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we’re remembering the miraculous survival story of eight local dolphins who were found swimming together in the Gulf after the storm.

At Marine Life in Gulfport, now known as the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, a nearly 38-foot tidal wave swept the tank. After 13 days, all eight dolphins were found swimming together in the Gulf.

After months of rehabbing here on the Coast, the dolphins went to live at Dolphin Cay Atlantis in the Bahamas, and that’s where they still live today.

“It was dirty. We had all sorts of debris. And for them to stay together was a miracle,” said Moby Solangi, IMMS president. “Three of them were captive-born. They didn’t have any hunting skills. Some of them were older animals, so they had a hierarchy, and they all kept together. We trained them in the water, we brought them back, and they all survived.”

The Katrina dolphins not only are surviving, but they’re thriving. They began reproducing immediately after moving to the Bahamas, and they’ve had at least 12 calves.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The Meridian Wildcats run out in their first game of the 2022 season against Laurel.
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
A Mississippi mayor urged residents to flee ahead of rising floodwaters.
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi’s capital city
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

Latest News

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Probability of Development
Tracking the Tropics
Frontline Responders: Jung Tai