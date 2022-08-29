Earth’s Bounty offers ‘stompin’ good time

Earth's Bounty
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Let the kids use up some energy stomping on muscadines at the next Earth’s Bounty, Saturday, Sept. 3. A new vendor, Breckridge Farms, will be selling muscadine grapes in bags and boxes, plus muscadine juice. The young ones will get a firsthand squishy feel for how juice is made by stomping on grape seconds provided by Breckridge.

Young people will also show their talents at the annual Poultry Judging Contest, sponsored by the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Stop by and take a look at the chickens as they’re examined by an experienced poultry judge. The 4-H members who win the competition will go on to the state level.

Late summer vegetables like okra and peppers will be available, along with a variety of home-baked or canned products, honey, eggs, soaps and candles. Live music will be presented by old-time Gospel music singers, the Bobby Simmons Duo.

The September Earth’s Bounty Festival will be at Singing Brakeman Park on Front Street downtown, from 8 a.m.-noon.

