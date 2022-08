KEMPER CO., Miss. (WTOK) -A man was killed Monday morning in a work related accident in Kemper County.

Kemper Coroner Terry Bostic said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning.

Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process of cutting trees when he was killed.

A name has not been released.

