Georgia police officer killed in crash while driving home from work

Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died Monday in a car crash.
Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died Monday in a car crash.(Savannah Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A police officer in Georgia was killed in a car crash on his way home from work early Monday morning.

The Savannah Police Department said Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was driving home from work in his personal vehicle around midnight when his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21.

Brannan died from his injuries. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Savannah Police Department said Brannan joined the department in December 2020.

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Officer Brannan,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “He was a young officer just starting his career. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The Meridian Wildcats run out in their first game of the 2022 season against Laurel.
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
A Mississippi mayor urged residents to flee ahead of rising floodwaters.
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi’s capital city
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
Best sales weekends
Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders’ Robinson says he had surgery after shooting
Military members and veterans make a commitment to service, but many say they are being let...
Service Delayed: Military members and veterans lodge thousands of complaints over credit report mistakes
A video from Jan. 6, 2021 shows Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and his team.
Video shows Schumer and team running during Capitol riot (no sound)