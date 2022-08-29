Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil this week

The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3.
The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3.

Peanuts will be for sale at the Shriners building at 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, starting at 7 a.m. each day.

Peanuts may also be purchased at the Deals Discount Store parking lot in Philadelphia, Vowell’s parking lot in Louisville and Big Lots in Laurel.

The cost is $10.00 for a 3 pound bag. Salt and Cajun varieties available. For pre-orders, call 601-693-1361 or 601-490-2135.

