Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable

Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable
Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders hosted a media briefing on Monday to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson.

The mayor said that the Pearl River is falling faster than expected and that Northeast Jackson is already seeing flood waters begin to recede.

Water levels came in lower than expected, said the mayor, and flood waters only entered one home in the Metro, which he called a “blessing.” However, several streets are still impassible.

Shelters in the Jackson-area will remain open until Wednesday evening.

The Pearl River will potentially fall through the 33-foot level around Wednesday and could fall to 28 feet Thursday. This forecast though, is, as officials said, “optimistic.”

For those who have evacuated their home, MEMA says to rely on local officials to know when it is appropriate to return home. MEMA also advised homeowners to be aware of wildlife who may have sought refuge near (or inside) their homes.

As Mayor Lumumba said, when one crisis is averted, sometimes another crisis rears its head.

Because of the swollen Pearl River, those at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant have been forced to figure out how to contend with the rapid influx of water and how to properly treat it for the people of Jackson to consume.

That has, in turn, affected the return of water to the water system at the treatment plant, thus reducing the tank levels and affecting water pressure throughout the city.

“This is a city-wide challenge that [those at O.B. Curtis] are working diligently to recover from,” Lumumba said.

Although waters will begin to recede, the water-pressure outage could potentially last for “a few days.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
The Meridian Wildcats run out in their first game of the 2022 season against Laurel.
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
A Mississippi mayor urged residents to flee ahead of rising floodwaters.
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi’s capital city

Latest News

Lakeview Golf Course
Lakeview Golf Course planning re-grand opening
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
This satellite image from NOAA shows Hurricane Katrina as it made landfall on August 29, 2005.
WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem