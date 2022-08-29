Lakeview Golf Course planning re-grand opening

Lakeview Golf Course
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s only public golf course is in the process of receiving a makeover.

They have recently given all 18 holes at Lakeview Golf Course a facelift. This Friday they will have a big event to unveil the new upgrades.

There will be raffles, food and golfing available. Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said it will be a good time for the entire family.

“It’s a re-grand opening at Lakeview Golf Course. We have 18 new greens that we have put in. It’s been a long-time coming and that’s just one of many upgrades that we plan out there,” Adam said. “The greens are in place and they’re beautiful. The next step is to improve the pro shop and clubhouse. There’s several other things we have planned out there at Lakeview Golf Course.  We want the community to come out and support.”

The re-grand opening for Lakeview is set for this Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The golf course is located at 2633 Lakeview Golf Course Rd, Meridian, MS 39301.

