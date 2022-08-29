Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 29, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
The Meridian Wildcats run out in their first game of the 2022 season against Laurel.
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
A Mississippi mayor urged residents to flee ahead of rising floodwaters.
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi’s capital city
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 29, 2022
Five years after being accused of murdering his girlfriend's child, Christopher Sims has been...
Jury finds man not guilty of murdering 2-year-old more than five years after arrest
Tax Assessor John Sullivan body cam
EXCLUSIVE: Grand jury indicts Rankin County tax assessor on sexual battery following 3 On Your Side investigation
Justin Riche, who had been charged with aggravated stalking earlier in the week, saw another...
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges