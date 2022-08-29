Martha Sue Sharp, age 86, of Laurel, Mississippi passed away August 27, 2022. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North has been entrusted with her care.

Martha Sue Burney was born September 1935 in Florence, Alabama. As a young adult, Sue relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana where she married and started a beautiful family. She was married to her husband, Edward Levell Sharp, for 66 years. Levell proceeded her in death in January of this year. Sue was a Christian who enjoyed spending time in devotion and bible study. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her growing family, and hosting holiday celebrations.

Martha Sue Sharp is survived by three children, Regina Sanders (Joey); Pamela Clarke (Kennon); and Sonny Sharp (Lynn); five grandchildren, Allen Sanders; Matthew Sanders (Blake); Crystal Vicary (Chase); Hunter Clarke; and Leah Gratzer (Chris); and two great-grandchildren, Peyton Vicary and Braden Buzzelli.

A graveside service will be held at Sharp’s Chapel Church of God, Bush, Louisiana on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M.

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the online register and leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Sue Sharp, please visit our floral store.