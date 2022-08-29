Graveside service for Terry M. Ford will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Phillip Marshall officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Terry M. Ford, age 71 of Meridian passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Ochsner Rush Hospital.

Terry was a loyal and dedicated employee of Avery Dennison Products for many years. He was a faithful member of Westwood Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years Deborah Ford; sons, Corey Ford and Brice Ford; sister, Libby Ford; a special cousin, Shirley Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Quitman and Ethel Ford.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Woodall, James Farrior, Gary Stokes, Andy Jones, Sonny Hopkins, and John Hendrix.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the funeral home prior to graveside service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721