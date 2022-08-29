Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

(Jessica Hamilton)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday.

Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it.

According to authorities, a wrecker was called, and the bus was towed. Another bus came and transported the students to school.

No one was injured.

