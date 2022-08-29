JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday.

Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it.

According to authorities, a wrecker was called, and the bus was towed. Another bus came and transported the students to school.

No one was injured.

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole (Jessica Hamilton)

