Tracking the Tropics

The Tropics is heating up as we approach the peak of hurricane season. We have 4 different disturbances that we are currently watching right now. Go ahead and grab on to some flashlights, batteries, weather radios, candles, and non-perishable food items as we prepare of a busy season.

Disturbance number 1 is in the Central Tropical Atlantic with a 80% chance of development within the next 5 days. This Disturbance is likely to become a Tropical Depression within the next few days. It is expected to move slowly near the Leeward Islands at about 5-10 MPH.

Disturbance number 2 is east of Bermuda with only a very small chance of development (10%) it is expected to dissipated by the end of the week.

Disturbance number 3 is coming off the coast of Africa with a 30% chance of development within the next 2 and 5 days. It is currently moving west in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

Disturbance number 4 is in the Caribbean Sea it is expected to move towards the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico with a 20% change of development.

As the Tropics continues to update. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated.

