WATCH LIVE at 1:30pm: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves and Senator Roger Wicker will be on the beachfront in Ocean Springs at Fort Maurepas to remember the somber anniversary. The event is called called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” You can watch their remarks live stream right here beginning at 1:30 p.m.

While this day is always a reminder of the heartache and tragedy the storm brought, it’s also a time for thanks and a celebration of South Mississippi’s resilience.

Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home

