Weekend fires destroy two homes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were two homes destroyed in separate fires over the weekend in Meridian. They both took place overnight Friday.

The first was at a home in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The homeowner said he got up to get his dog around 2 a.m. and was met with fire coming from the hallway. He said the home was built in the mid-1920s and he’s not sure how it started.

They were able to make it out safely and he wanted to share the following statement about the fire:

“From the Campbell family spokesperson: As the owners of WWM Investment Properties Inc. here in Meridian, we are being well taken care of and our needs are being met. We appreciate everyone’s outpouring of generosity but ask anyone wanting to provide assistance to please help those who are in greater need than we are. We have a strong faith and belief in God and know this bump in the road won’t slow us down. Any advice we could give people is: # 1 - have working smoke and carbon dioxide detectors throughout your home. Good rule of thumb is to replace the batteries twice a year and not just when you hear them chirp. # 2 - make sure you have appropriate homeowners’ or rental insurance to cover your belongings. Having a local insurance agent is the most valuable asset. # 3 - periodically take photos of your home and its furnishings and store those offsite in a safe place so you can itemize for your insurance company. We want to thank the men and women of the Meridian Fire Department for their hard work they provided.”

The second fire took place around 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of 40th Avenue. The Meridian Fire Department said it believes cooking led to that home being destroyed. No injuries were reported in either of these fires.

