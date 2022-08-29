Weekend fires destroy two homes

27th Avenue fire in Meridian
27th Avenue fire in Meridian(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were two homes destroyed in separate fires over the weekend in Meridian. They both took place overnight Friday.

The first was at a home in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The homeowner said he got up to get his dog around 2 a.m. and was met with fire coming from the hallway. He said the home was built in the mid-1920s and he’s not sure how it started.

They were able to make it out safely and he wanted to share the following statement about the fire:

The second fire took place around 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of 40th Avenue. The Meridian Fire Department said it believes cooking led to that home being destroyed. No injuries were reported in either of these fires.

