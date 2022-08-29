Funeral service for W.L. Miller, Jr. will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 2:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Kern officiating. Private burial will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. W.L. “Junior” Miller, Jr., age 90 of Whynot Community passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at The Fisher House.

Junior was an active member of Russell Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior and enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music. His most favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Junior was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend that loved his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors includes his children, Wanda Miller Thames and William “Cricket” Miller (Tonya); grandchildren, Ashley Dunn Pickett (Paul), Jason Dunn, Chad Posey, Chase Swift, April Miller Burks (Dustin), Cyndi Edington Ray (Steven), Dustin Edington (Tiffany), and Steven Edington; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom Miller (Joy), Eula Grace Miller, and Jim Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Miller; daughter, Karen Miller Dunn; parents, William and Emma Grace Miller.

Pallbearers will be Jason Dunn, Chad Posey, Chase Swift, Tony Swift, Paul Pickett, and Harold Dunn.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Seals Hunting Club and River Community Friends.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 1:00 PM to 2:15 PM at the funeral home prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721