Alcohol vote set for Tuesday in Newton

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens of the city of Newton will vote Tuesday on a measure that will determine if the sale of alcohol by the glass will be allowed at restaurants and hotels.. Voting will be done at the historic Newton Depot.

The co-owner of Zack Garvin’s Steakhouse said he is for the sale of liquor in his restaurant due to the high number of customers requesting it.

“Pretty excited about it. So we have been asked about this for years. We took over about five years ago and from that moment on it’s been all about ‘when are you going to start serving wine, when can you have liquor?’ I’m asked every weekend; can we bring in wine? It’s exciting, it’s a step forward for Newton. We have a great thing going on here in the city and so it’s just one more step to kind of bring it, bring it all together,” said Aaron Brown.

“They’re voting on a resort status, is what they’re voting on. It will hopefully impact our community by attracting hotels in,” said City Manager Jay Powell.

Powell says if voters approve the city having ‘resort status’, then restaurants and hotels could sell and serve drinks by the glass. The Newton Depot precinct will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for city voters.

