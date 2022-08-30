Changes you may notice this fall at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are planning to head to Alabama’s first home game this week, but keep in mind, there are some key changes in and around Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.

To start with, beer and wine will be sold for the first time at Bryant-Denny Stadium and that’s only the beginning of some of the changes taking place.

University of Alabama senior Beth Lovelady is looking forward to being at the game this weekend when Alabama takes on Utah State.

Lovelady largely supports that Bryant-Denny will now be cashless.

“I think it’s good you don’t have to carry cash in. You don’t have to worry about that, but just make sure everybody knows that,” said Lovelady. “Transactions are quicker, lines move faster.”

Nick Frenz says the cashless component is not the only big change this fall.

“We had to move our disability parking from the Campus Drive deck to the Tutwiler deck on the south end of the stadium. It’s much closer for the fans, but it’s more limited than it was in the past. The potential is there for sellouts for these games so, we we want everybody to purchase ahead of time on uagameday.com,” said Frenz.

Another change, and one you may not have thought about - getting to and from campus should be a little smoother this year.

“Construction on the interstate is done, thankfully, so it will be a lot easier to get in and out of town. And best advice is visit uagameday.com, make your purchase to park ahead of time.”

And perhaps the biggest change of all? Beer and wine will now be sold inside Bryant-Denny.

“Obviously, it’s something the fans want. Number two - there are some positives of fans not overindulging before the game and spreading that timeframe out over a longer period of time.”

In terms of food vendors, no real change there except for an additional one on 6th Avenue.

