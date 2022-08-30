Choctaw County Commission close to hiring architect for new jail

CHOCTAW, ALA. (WTOK) - It’s been nearly two weeks since a judge ruled that a jail must be built in Choctaw County, Ala.

The Commission met Tuesday morning on other issues, but are currently reviewing resumes from four architecture firms. The firms that have submitted resumes include CMH, JMR, Goodwyn Mills Cawood and PH&J.

A judge ruled that the commission had 42 days to hire an architect and begin planning. According to Sheriff Scott Lolley, the Commission will vote on a firm to hire next Tue., Sept. 6. at 9 a.m.

