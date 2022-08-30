Churches ask city of Meridian to install more security cameras

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crime in the city of Meridian has some churches on edge about their security. Members of three churches asked the city council during a work session Tuesday to increase security cameras in high-crime areas.

Mayor Jimmie Smith said he is working on this concern to crack down on crime with more security cameras in the city.

Church members shared that they have been dealing with break-ins, graffiti and even stolen items. They stood in front of the council asking the city to add cameras around their churches, saying they think security cameras can help deter crime.

“The mayor was very positive. He said he spoke to somebody considering this, relating to this, and he said he couldn’t give a time frame. He’s working on it and he asked us to be patient. So I just trust and believe that the mayor has Meridian in his best interest at heart. He’s going to make things work out.”

The Meridian Police Department has installed nearly 100 security cameras in the city.

