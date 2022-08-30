City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 10:43 AM on August 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:05 PM on August 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 40th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.