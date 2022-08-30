City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2022
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHANNON L TENTION
|1980
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|WINFRED YOUNG
|1983
|100 15TH PL S MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DELVIN SALTER
|1998
|107 GRAND AVE APT 2 LIVINGSTON, AL
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|RHEON J MCWILLIAMS
|1999
|1901 32ND AVE APT C3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|KEITRIC L RANDLE
|1999
|1801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 10:43 AM on August 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:05 PM on August 29, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 40th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
