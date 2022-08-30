Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU

The Caesars Superdome provided video of crews painting the turf for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff featuring LSU vs Florida State.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State.

Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4.

RELATED: Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State

They added the colors in the video may not look exact because the lights are not set for a game, so things look different depending on the angle.

They want to assure fans that the LSU letters are purple and not blue, as they appear from certain angles.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
27th Avenue fire in Meridian
Weekend fires destroy two homes
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 29, 2022