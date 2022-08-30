Crimenet 08_29_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr.

Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County where he has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

If you know where Strong can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

