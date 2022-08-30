Funeral services celebrating the life of Dr. Robert Kiehn will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Lindsay, Oklahoma. Interment rites will be held at Green Hill Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements in Mississippi, and Winan’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements in Oklahoma.

Dr. Kiehn was born in Oklahoma in 1943 to Nadine and Edwin Kiehn and grew up in Midwest city. He was married at 17 and had three children, Mike, Barry, and Amy. He went to pharmacy school at The University of Oklahoma, and then practiced as a pharmacist until he decided he wanted to go back to medical school. He received his DO from Oklahoma State University and became a Family Practice Physician, practicing for 10 years in Oklahoma. During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Martha Henson. To their union, two more children were added, Sarah and Elizabeth. He then joined the Navy as a flight surgeon, honorably serving for five years. He was transferred to Pensacola and then finally Mississippi with the Navy, earning the rank of Commander before being Honorably discharged. After his military service, he worked as a Family Practice Physician for 30 more years. He loved his job and cared for all of his patients dearly.

Throughout his life, he lived as though there was nothing he could not do. He did everything big and over the top. He thought he could be a professional at everything. Dr. Kiehn received his private pilot’s license and owned two different private planes. He would fly his family to various locations just for fun. He loved boating - house boating, ski boating, and bass boating. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. Dr. Kiehn had horses and tried his hand at cutting horses for a few years. He also did trail riding with his family. He was licensed in scuba diving and was on a scuba diving team that would travel for spear fishing. He was a snow skier and a water skier. He loved motorcycles, and he would spend his off time in his barn and shop, working on motor cycles and cars. He also took painting lessons and violin lessons.

Later in life, his body started to fail him and he had to slow down quite a bit. He and Martha relocated to Purvis, Mississippi, to be closer to their daughters. He spent his time on his back porch with his dogs (whom he adored), riding in his mule, working on his tractor, and watching movies. He adored his grandchildren and would constantly say “look at what we’ve created, look at what I’ve done” when watching them.

Dr. Kiehn is survived by his loving wife, Martha Kiehn; children, Mike Kiehn, Barry Kiehn (Liz), Amy Perkins (Monnie), Sarah Anderson (Manion), and Elizabeth Luteman (Brandon); grandchildren, Madison Eubank, Hunter Eubank, Hayden Eubank, Ethan Kiehn, Abby Anderson, Jack Anderson, Lilly Anderson, Mason Luteman, and one on the way, Max Luteman; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gary Kiehn.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Pallbearers will be Barry Kiehn, Manion Anderson, Michael Henson, David McKee, Brandon Luteman, Monnie Perkins, and Hayden Eubank.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Kiehn be made to Disabled American Veterans.

The family will receive friends in Meridian on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. They will receive friends from 10:00 until service time at the church in Oklahoma on Saturday.

