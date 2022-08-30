Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the person who died in a wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County has been identified.

According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, the person has been identified as 27-year-old Uvatira Z. Watson, of Hattiesburg. Her family has been notified.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.

According to MHP, a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Watson was traveling north on I-59 when the vehicle left the road, crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said crews found the driver’s body ejected from the vehicle near the airport exit.

- (Jones County Fire Council)

Watson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.