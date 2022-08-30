Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. expected to play later this season

Support for Brian Robinson, Jr.
Support for Brian Robinson, Jr.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teammates and coaches are sharing positive thoughts for Brian Robinson, Jr. The NFL rookie and former Crimson Tide running back was shot August 28 in an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said that he’s spoken to Robinson and that he is doing well after being shot twice in his lower extremities. Saban said doctors said he may even still play this season.

“B Rob is doing really, really well, I think he is doing well,” Saban said. “They think he may even be able to come back and play at some point this season, so we are hopeful for that.”

Washington Commander’s Head Coach Ron Rivera said the news from doctors is positive, but he’s not going to rush Robinson back on the field. “It’s just a matter of time before he’s back out here. There is no timeline, but as I said everything was very positive.”

Teammates just hope he recovers.

“I just started praying for him and his recovery not just physically but mentally,” Commander’s Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin said.

“You hear that news and you’re like ‘OK, this isn’t even football anymore, someone was shot’,” Commander’s Quarter Back Carson Wentz said. “I think everyone definitely feels for Brian and again, it is a wake up call that there are a lot of things in our world that are sad and unfortunate and things wrong in our society.”

Police said two suspects fled the scene and officers recovered a firearm nearby, but no arrests have been made. Police said Robinson fought attackers back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
27th Avenue fire in Meridian
Weekend fires destroy two homes

Latest News

less rain and less muggy
Less rain, more sunshine, and less humid in the days ahead
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
MBI investigating ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Newton County
Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive....
Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Joe Nathan...
Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
Some church members asked the city council during a work session to increase security cameras...
Churches ask city of Meridian to install more security cameras