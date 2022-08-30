Funeral services for Hollis Lamar “Bubba” James, Jr., 92, of Pennington were held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Pennington with Rev. Randy Abston and Rev. Scott Wheeler officiating. Burial followed in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation was at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Lamar passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at U.A.B. Medical Center in Birmingham. He was born March 25, 1930, in Meridian, Mississippi. He was a retired mechanic.

Bubba, the name many called him, enjoyed playing dominoes with his friends and working outside; however, more than anything he loved his church and church family. His church was his life and everything he did revolved around it.

Survivors include his children, Kathi J. James (Little Brother); Richard L. James (Jennifer); Charles B. James (Debbie); and step daughters, Mary Ann Eaton (Ron) and Donna Cates (Binky); sister, Eloise James Thrash; 7 grandchildren, Sheri Jones, Kristi Parker (Clayton), Patrick James (Brittany), David James (Vicky), Holley Lewis (John), Megan Johnson (Anthony), and Erika James; 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis L. James, Sr. and Pauline E. James; and his wife, Louise Crider James.

Pallbearers: Randy Williams, J.D. Norton, Russell Williams, David James, Patrick James, and Clayton Parker. Honorary Pallbearers: Ebenezer Baptist Church Deacons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Perpetual Cemetery Fund at PO Box 197, Pennington, Alabama 36916 or the Alabama Children’s Home at 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, Alabama 35216, Attention: Ministry Development or at donorservices@alabamachild.org.

