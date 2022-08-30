Kemper County Arrest Report August 30, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

08-24-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent; Possession of Paraphernalia.jpg
08-24-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent; Possession of Paraphernalia.jpg
Patrick Page 08-29-2022 Aggravated Stalking; Cat or Dog, Aggravated Cruelty.jpg
Patrick Page 08-29-2022 Aggravated Stalking; Cat or Dog, Aggravated Cruelty.jpg
Latonya Jones 08-23-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Latonya Jones 08-23-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Jeremy Rush 08-25-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance; Trespassing; Introduction of...
Jeremy Rush 08-25-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance; Trespassing; Introduction of Contraband in Facility.jpg
Courtney Coleman 08-30-2022 Trespassing; Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Courtney Coleman 08-30-2022 Trespassing; Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Torrence Rush 08-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Torrence Rush 08-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Pharrah Greer 08-30-2022 Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Pharrah Greer 08-30-2022 Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Ricky Roberts 08-26-2022 DUI Refusal; Reckless Driving; Driving on wrong side of the Road.jpg
Ricky Roberts 08-26-2022 DUI Refusal; Reckless Driving; Driving on wrong side of the Road.jpg
Wilburt Brown 08-26-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance; Improper Equipment.jpg
Wilburt Brown 08-26-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance; Improper Equipment.jpg

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
27th Avenue fire in Meridian
Weekend fires destroy two homes
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 29, 2022

Latest News

Kenneth Gros and Christopher Walker face burglary charges.
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2022
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 30, 2022
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder