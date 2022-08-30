Skip to content
Kemper County Arrest Report August 30, 2022
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
08-24-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent; Possession of Paraphernalia.jpg
Patrick Page 08-29-2022 Aggravated Stalking; Cat or Dog, Aggravated Cruelty.jpg
Latonya Jones 08-23-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Jeremy Rush 08-25-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance; Trespassing; Introduction of Contraband in Facility.jpg
Courtney Coleman 08-30-2022 Trespassing; Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Torrence Rush 08-26-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Pharrah Greer 08-30-2022 Disorderly Conduct.jpg
Ricky Roberts 08-26-2022 DUI Refusal; Reckless Driving; Driving on wrong side of the Road.jpg
Wilburt Brown 08-26-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance; Improper Equipment.jpg
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
