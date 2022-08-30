Less rain, more sunshine, and less humid in the days ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today’s storms were out ahead of an approaching cold front, but the front will actually cross our area by Wednesday afternoon. As it’s moving by, areas south of I-20 could get isolated showers (Clarke and Choctaw counties)...but the higher rain chances will mainly stay near the coast. So, plan for a drier Wednesday with lots of sunshine to enjoy. Thursday will be an even sunnier day!

One thing this front won’t bring is cooler air. Actually, it’ll remain seasonably hot with low 90s for highs on Wednesday & Thursday. However, behind the front, you can expect slightly drier air with dewpoints falling from the low-mid 70s to the mid 60s by Thursday morning. This means that it’ll be a tad less humid (which matters in the summer), and the lower dew points will make room for slightly cooler overnight lows as well. So, Wednesday night/Thursday AM, lows will fall into the mid 60s. Thursday night into Friday AM, expect lows in the mid-upper 60s...nice!

By Friday, the humidity creeps up and upper-level disturbances will start influencing our weather....sparking showers/storms. Friday, the showers will be more-so hit and miss. Yet, the Labor Day holiday weekend is looking wet with scattered showers and storms Saturday through Monday. So, if you have outdoor plans, make some back-up indoor plans just in case. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

