Less rain, more sunshine, and less humid in the days ahead

less rain and less muggy
less rain and less muggy(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today’s storms were out ahead of an approaching cold front, but the front will actually cross our area by Wednesday afternoon. As it’s moving by, areas south of I-20 could get isolated showers (Clarke and Choctaw counties)...but the higher rain chances will mainly stay near the coast. So, plan for a drier Wednesday with lots of sunshine to enjoy. Thursday will be an even sunnier day!

One thing this front won’t bring is cooler air. Actually, it’ll remain seasonably hot with low 90s for highs on Wednesday & Thursday. However, behind the front, you can expect slightly drier air with dewpoints falling from the low-mid 70s to the mid 60s by Thursday morning. This means that it’ll be a tad less humid (which matters in the summer), and the lower dew points will make room for slightly cooler overnight lows as well. So, Wednesday night/Thursday AM, lows will fall into the mid 60s. Thursday night into Friday AM, expect lows in the mid-upper 60s...nice!

By Friday, the humidity creeps up and upper-level disturbances will start influencing our weather....sparking showers/storms. Friday, the showers will be more-so hit and miss. Yet, the Labor Day holiday weekend is looking wet with scattered showers and storms Saturday through Monday. So, if you have outdoor plans, make some back-up indoor plans just in case. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
27th Avenue fire in Meridian
Weekend fires destroy two homes

Latest News

Pool weather is upon us
Scattered showers and storms in the area today, but there is a relief in sight.
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 30th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 30th, 2022
Umbrella Weather Tuesday
Scattered storms for Tuesday with locally heavy rain
Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable
Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable