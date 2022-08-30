Two charged with attempted capital murder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder.

The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details.

Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell with attempted capital murder. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Meridian Police Dept. has charged Joshua McLemore with attempted capital murder. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Bond was denied for both suspects.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.