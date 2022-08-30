Two charged with attempted capital murder

Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital murder.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder.

The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details.

Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell with attempted capital murder.
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell with attempted capital murder.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Joshua McLemore with attempted capital murder.
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Joshua McLemore with attempted capital murder.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Bond was denied for both suspects.

