Two charged with attempted capital murder
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder.
The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details.
Bond was denied for both suspects.
