Man hit, killed on Highway 45

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.

A name has not been released at this time.

