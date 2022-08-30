Man hit, killed on Highway 45

Highway 45 N in Lauderdale
Highway 45 N in Lauderdale(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.

A name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
27th Avenue fire in Meridian
Weekend fires destroy two homes
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 29, 2022

Latest News

Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Meridian Police Dept. has charged Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore with attempted capital...
Two charged with attempted capital murder
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener