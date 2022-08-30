Man hit, killed on Highway 45
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.
A name has not been released at this time.
